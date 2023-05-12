Home > Personal Finance > Retail & Wholesale > Best Buy Co Inc Source: Getty Images Best Buy Announces New Membership Programs to Save You Money Electronics retailer Best Buy will soon offer three levels of membership. Here's the new Best Buy membership program works and whether it's worth it. By Danielle Letenyei May 12 2023, Updated 10:00 a.m. ET

Best Buy is changing up its membership program to cover lower-cost options. Beginning on June 27, 2023, the retailer will offer consumers three membership levels.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The new My Best Buy membership program will offer a free option (My Best Buy), a mid-range option for $49.99 per year (My Best Buy Plus), and a premium membership for $179.99 per year (My Best Buy Total).

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Best Buy’s current membership program, Best Buy Totaltech, will be gradually phased out, the company said in a May 11 press release. The retailer launched Totaltech in 2021, and the $200 annual membership program had about 5.8 million members in January 2023, CNBC reports.

Current Totaltech members will continue to receive their membership benefits until their renewal date. Then they can transition to any of the three new membership tiers or cancel their memberships, Best Buy officials said.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"We’ve learned a tremendous amount from our members over the last couple of years, especially that different customers value very different benefits when it comes to their technology,” said Patrick McGinnis, SVP of Memberships at Best Buy. “Creating these new membership options allows us to be there for all of our customers in the ways that are most important to them.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How does the My Best Buy membership program work?

Under the new My Best Buy membership program, consumers can choose from three different levels of membership depending on how much they want to pay and what services they need. Here is information about what each membership tier includes:

Article continues below advertisement

My Best Buy™ – This is a free membership plan built for customers who want convenience. It includes: Free shipping with no minimum purchase

Access to purchase history, online order tracking and up-to-date shipping info

Quick checkout and the ability to save items in a wish list

Article continues below advertisement

My Best Buy Plus™ – This membership plan costs $49.99 per year and includes everything you get with My Best Buy, as well as: Exclusive member-only prices on thousands of items

Exclusive access to sales, events and highly anticipated products

Free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase

Extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products

My Best Buy Total™ – This membership plan is similar to the current Totaltech membership. For $179.99 per year, this plan includes everything you get with My Best Buy Plus, as well as: Geek Squad® 24/7/365 tech support for all your tech—no matter where you bought it

VIP priority support at any time and access to a specially trained team for advice, customer service and coordination via phone or chat

Up to two years of product protection, including AppleCare+, on most new Best Buy purchases while you’re a member5

20 percent off repairs6

Promotional service offers from time to time, like discounted in-home installation and haul away service

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

How can I sign up for My Best Buy membership plans?

You can sign up now for a My Best Buy membership by going to BestBuy.com or the Best Buy mobile app and creating an account or visiting any Best Buy store. This will give you the free membership.