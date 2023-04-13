Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Getty Images Consider a Sam's Club Membership to Maximize Your Savings Sam's Club offers discounts on many items you need, but, is a Sam's Club membership worth it? Here are a few things you need to know before you join. By Danielle Letenyei Apr. 13 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Shopping at a wholesale warehouse club may be a good option if you're trying to save money on groceries and other household items. Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is one of the popular warehouse clubs you can join to score some discounts, but you’ll have to pay for a membership to shop there.

Is a Sam’s Club membership worth it? Keep reading for all the details on the cost and benefits of a Sam's Club membership to see if it's right for you.

Is a Sam’s Club membership worth it?

Sam’s Club sells many items in bulk, so they cost less than if you buy them at a regular grocery store. This can save you money on groceries, household cleaning supplies, pet food, toiletries, and more.

There are certain things that you should buy in bulk, such as laundry detergent, coffee, batteries, and trash bags. Also, name-brand foods that can be pricey at a regular grocery store are often a better deal at Sam’s Club. Take Triscuits, for example. At a Kroger grocery store, a 12.5 oz. box of Triscuits costs $6.29. At Sam’s Club, you’ll pay almost the same price ($6.58) for twice as much (25.5 oz.).

As a Sam’s Club member, you can also save money on gasoline. According to Consumer Reports, filling your tank at a warehouse club like Sam’s Club can save you 5 cents to 25 cents per gallon. Sam’s Club members also have access to other discounts on tires, rental cars, glasses, travel, and even car buying.

The Sam’s Cash rewards program also enables you to earn money back when you shop at Sam’s Club and other retailers. The store regularly has limited-time Instant Savings offers and daily “Shocking Values” to provide members with deeper discounts.

How much does a Sam’s Club membership cost?

Sam’s Club has two levels of membership available. The Club membership costs $50 per year, while the Plus membership costs $110. If you opt for the Club membership, you won’t receive pharmacy or optical shop savings, and you also won’t have access to the Sam’s Cash for Plus program that gives you 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases.

Source: Getty Images

However, there are ways for you to get a Sam’s Club membership at a discount or even free. The warehouse club often runs promotional deals on its memberships. Throughout 2023, you can get a Club membership for just $25, which is half the regular $50 membership fee. You can also get $40 off a Sam’s Club Plus membership. These promotions end on Jan. 31, 2024.

When is a Sam’s Club membership not worth it?

Because Sam’s Club is a wholesale warehouse retailer, it can offer discounts by selling things in bulk. Buying in bulk may not be suitable for everyone. If you live in a small apartment with limited storage space, you may have difficulty finding a place to store 15 rolls of paper towels. You also probably don’t need a 24 oz. container of feta cheese if you live alone and don’t eat feta on a daily basis.

Can I use my Sam’s Plus card at Walmart?