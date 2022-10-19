High Gas Prices Getting You Down? Earn Some of That Cash Back with These Rewards Credit Cards
Although remote work has lessened many people’s need to drive, and electric vehicle usage is on the rise, many of us still need to save money driving gas-powered cars. A rewards credit card for gas is a great way to save a little cash.
Let’s look at the best credit cards for gas. These enable you to earn cash back rewards on all purchases, but we’ll focus on those with high gas station rewards, to help you cope with high gas prices. This list will include those with no annual fee unless otherwise noted.
Best gas credit card for Costco members: Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
If you have a Costco membership, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi is your best option for gas purchases. There isn't an annual fee beyond the membership fee, and you earn a whopping 4 percent cash back on gas — and EV charging — up to $7,000 per year, then 1 percent after that.
Best card for Sam’s Club members: Sam's Club Mastercard
The Sam’s Club Mastercard earns members 5 percent back on gas up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent within the same year. Other benefits include 3 percent back on dining and 1 percent on all other purchases, and for Sam’s Plus members, 3 percent on Sam’s Club purchases.
Best card if gas is your largest expense: Citi Custom Cash Card
The Citi Custom Cash Card is unique in that cardholders earn an automatic 5 percent on their largest eligible spending category (up to $500) per month. Earn 1 percent on other purchases. So, if gas is your largest expense, you can earn great rewards with this card.
You also get a $200 bonus after spending $1,500 in the first 6 months.
Best card for gas and groceries: Blue Cash from American Express
Blue Cash Everyday and Blue Cash Preferred from American Express are two great rewards cards. Neither card has an annual fee in the first year, and the Preferred card costs $95 annually after that.
Blue Cash Everyday: offers 3 percent on gas, 3 percent on groceries, and 3 percent on U.S. online purchases. Each one has a $6,000 max, after which the reward drops to 1 percent. The signup bonus is $200 after spending $2,000 in 6 months.
Blue Cash Preferred: Earn 6 percent on spending at supermarkets and streaming subscriptions, 3 percent on gas and transit, and 1 percent on everything else. The bonus is $300 after you spend $3,000. The downside is that there's a $95 annual fee after the first year.
Best for gas and rotating rewards: Chase Freedom Flex
Chase Freedom Flex pays 5 percent cash back on various categories that rotate quarterly. Usually, gas purchases are in the bonus categories one or two quarters per year. During the other quarters, you’ll get 5 percent back on spending in categories like Amazon, grocery stores, and select online merchants.
Other benefits: 3 percent on dining and takeout, 3 percent on drugstore purchases, 1 percent on other spending. You also get 5 percent back when spending on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Get a $200 bonus just for spending $500 within three months.
These credit cards all offer rewards for your spending, particularly at gas stations. Be sure to choose a card that fits with your lifestyle and spending habits to maximize the benefits.