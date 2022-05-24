The Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

Rivian has built several EV models, with its flagship being the RT1 pickup truck. For years, pickups have been the bestselling vehicles in the U.S., so Rivian is targeting a lucrative market. The company’s RS1 SUV and EDV van could also be hits. Rivian has an order from e-commerce giant Amazon to supply 100,000 vans by 2030, and the company is ramping up production to meet the growing demand for its vehicles.