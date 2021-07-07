NIO Power Day Could Boost Its Stock, Investors Are Excited

NIO Power Day comes on the heels of similar events held by Tesla in the past known as Tesla’s Battery Day. Volkswagen also held its Power Day on March 15, 2021, for the first time. The event gave a clear signal to the market that Volkswagen is accelerating fast for an EV transition. During the event, Volkswagen mentioned that it would allocate almost half of its investment budget of 150 billion euros on e-mobility, hybrid cars, software-based vehicle operating systems, and self-driving technologies. The company’s stock surged for days after it held the event. In comparison, Tesla’s Battery Day held in September 2020 was disappointing. Tesla CEO Elon Musk downplayed the euphoria right before Battery Day.