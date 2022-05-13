Elon Musk Bought Tesla Ownership Stake in the Early Years, Has Served as CEO Since

In February 2004, Musk invested $6.5 million into Tesla, which gave him an ownership stake and the role as the company’s largest shareholder. The investment was part of a $7.5 million Series A investment round. Musk, a founding member of PayPal (whose co-workers are often referred to as the “PayPal mafia”), used the $100 million in proceeds he received from the sale of his PayPal equity to invest in Tesla and become the face of the company.