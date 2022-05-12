This isn't Musk's first run-in with the SEC. In 2018, the SEC launched an investigation against Musk. The billionaire tweeted that he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." According to the commission, the funding wasn't secured. The lawsuit against Musk was settled with him having to pay $20 million in fines along with stepping down as Tesla's chairman of the board. He stated at one point, "I do not respect the SEC."