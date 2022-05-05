19 Investors Agreed to Put Up $7 Billion to Back Musk’s Twitter Deal

Binance, a widely recognized cryptocurrency platform used to buy, sell, and trade digital currency, was another investor listed in the SEC filing. Binance, which was founded by Changpeng Zhao, has pledged to put up $500 million to go toward the Musk-Twitter buyout deal. Among all the investors that have agreed to help fuel the deal, Larry Ellison (listed as Lawrence J. Ellison Revocable Trust in the SEC filing), the owner of Oracle, pledged the most, with an offer of $1 billion.