A Geek Squad Scam Is Defrauding Victims of Thousands of Dollars

Online watchdogs are sounding alarm bells about Geek Squad scam emails that have led to unsuspecting individuals getting bilked out of thousands of dollars.

A woman named Diane Belz told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in April that she lost $1,900 to the scam. She purchased a Geek Squad technical support plan from Best Buy when she bought her MacBook in 2017. The email told her that her plan would be extended for three years at a cost of $392.95 unless she called the phone number listed.