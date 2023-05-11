If You Plan to Buy a Bigger Item From Walmart, Are the Protection Plans Worth It?

Buying a TV, laptop, or lawn mower is a big deal, and it can be quite expense too. If you’re looking to save a few dollars on your big-ticket purchase, you may turn to a discount store like Walmart or Target to hopefully find what you need for less.

As one of the country’s most reliable and affordable one-stop-shops, it should come as no surprise to discover Walmart offers a protection plan from Allstate to ensure your purchases are covered for things like mechanical and electrical failures, and more. Keep reading to find out if Walmart's protection plans are worth it.

What does the Walmart protection plan not cover?

You want to make sure your new laptop or TV is protected against things like technology failures, external damages, and repairs … especially if it’s not your fault. That's why you need insurance — just in case things go wrong. So, let's explore what the Walmart protection plan covers, and then find out what isn't covered. The protection plan covers electronic malfunctions, external damages, repairs, and naturally occurring wear and tear. They may even replace it if the item can't be fixed.

There are two types of protection plans you can purchase. The Standard Plan is available for most products like TVs, home appliances, lawn and garden, jewelry and watches, power tools, and more. The Standard Plan will handle issues like mechanical and electrical failures, power surges or power failures, broken or defective components, and breakdowns during normal use.

The Accident Plan is available for select portable electronic devices like laptops, tablets, headphones, and phones. The plan covers spills and liquid damage, drops and cracked screens, hard drive and battery failure, and everything that’s covered in the Standard Plan. The Walmart protection plan doesn't cover accidental damage, intentional damage, loss, or theft. The plan won't reimburse customers for damage caused by natural disasters, cosmetic damage, or problems with a computer virus.

Items like batteries and printer ribbons that are easily replaceable without professional help also don't qualify for reimbursement under the protection plan.

What are some features and benefits of the Walmart protection plan?

The Walmart Protection Plan is essentially an extension of Walmart’s standard return policy, which you can use to get a full refund or exchange on most items within 90 days of purchase. The protection plan adds an extra layer of coverage and allows you to repair or replace your item if it’s damaged or stolen.

You can buy into the plan up to 30 days after you purchase your item. The protection plan comes with around-the-clock customer service and features an easy online claims process so you can get your item repaired or replaced quickly. The plan also extends your warranty for two to three years, depending on the item.

What should I consider when deciding to purchase the Walmart protection plan?

Before you decide whether you should purchase a Walmart protection plan, you need to figure out if it's worth the cost and be sure to read the reviews. Generally, reviews are average at best, with most people giving them an overall score of 2.4 out of a possible 5 stars. You should also read the fine print and ask questions first to make sure you understand the terms and conditions. The cost of the Walmart protection plan can range from $2 to $39, depending on the item and the length of coverage.

Are Walmart protection plans worth it?