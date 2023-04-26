Home > Personal Finance > Retail & Wholesale Source: Getty Images Curbside Returns Are Here to Stay — These 5 Stores Offers the Service Curbside returns are a positive that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some stores, including five major retailers, still offer curbside returns. By Anya Binx Apr. 26 2023, Updated 12:37 p.m. ET

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up how we approach any form of social interaction. It has made us more aware of how prepared (or unprepared) we may be to re-evaluate our everyday routines in the face of a global health crisis. There were changes to how people did activities like going out to eat, attending larger social gatherings, and shopping in stores.

COVID-19 mitigation and restrictions may have dissolved in most places, but some of the changes are sticking around. Many stores introduced the curbside-return protocol that made returning items back to specific retailers easy without having to put anyone at risk. Curbside returns have been viewed as a convivence that makes returns even more convenient. Here are five stores that still offer curbside returns.

1. Target is bringing back curbside returns.

A popular attraction that drew shoppers to Target stores is making its return. On Feb. 28, 2023, the company announced that 2,000 Target locations plan to re-introduce Drive Up to their patrons. Drive Up is the more official name for Target's curbside return offering. It was a key feature for online shoppers who had no desire to go into Target stores but still wanted to buy goods from the major retailer during the pandemic.

The roll-out of Drive Up will be available nationwide by the end of the summer 2023. Target shared that the incentive would return after a trial run of Drive Up was deemed successful at their Minneapolis stores. While Drive Up will be geared toward those wanting to make their returns a breeze, the store will offer Drive Up Starbucks and "Forgot Something?" options that make it easy for people planning their returns to make more purchases — expected or unexpected.

Target has sounded fairly optimistic about the return of Drive Up and its accommodations.

2. Walmart has also started offering curbside returns.

Whether you're fond of Walmart's reputation or not, the superstore is known for its competitive retail prices and convenience. The retailer introduced its curbside return program during the pandemic, and on Sept. 22, 2022, Walmart announced that it would revive its curbside return services. If your Walmart purchase is eligible for a curbside return, you can view and select that option in your Walmart history.

All you have to do is select a location you'd like to return your items, follow the instructions provided by Walmart, confirm your drop-off store, arrive at your destination, park in the designated "curbside pickup" area, and a Walmart associate will assist you with the return process. They'll come to you, so you don't need to get out of your car.

3. Nordstrom has a curbside return service as well.

For those who shop at Nordstrom, the company has made their return process even easier. Following their competitors' footsteps, Nordstrom's Curbside Returns has made it incredibly simple for consumers to return goods to stores by allowing drive-up returns with some exceptions. Nordstrom shoppers cannot return fine jewelry, designer-name items, Nordstrom Rack purchases, or baby goods.

Making a curbside return at Nordstrom requires you to open your Nordstrom account, choose which items you plan to return, click on "return in-store - curbside available," and then submit your return. You'll receive detailed instructions in an email about how the curbside return works, and your refund should be processed shortly after.

4. Dick's Sporting Goods lets you make curbside returns.

Curbside returns aren't just for one type of retailer, as Dick's Sporting Goods has implemented a way of returning items. It's an even greater convenience if customers need to return heavy machinery, oversized items, or workout equipment. As long as the item is returned within the 30-day return window, Dick's Sporting Goods will accept it curbside.

First, choose the Dick's Sporting Goods store you'd like to process your return. Once you arrive at the location, call the store number and inform them of your arrival. When you're on the phone with a Dick's Sporting Goods associate, you'll read back your receipt or order number to them, and they'll come find you at your vehicle. If you'd like a fully contactless experience, pop open your trunk and stay seated in the front of the car. The associate will take the item out of your vehicle, and you're all set.

5. DSW Shoes offers curbside returns.

DSW Shoes offers you new kicks for less, but sometimes, we don't always find ourselves holding on to a pair of discounted name-brand shoes. Fortunately, if you aren't satisfied with your purchase, you can make a curbside return at DSW Shoes. Most locations offer this service, but it's recommended to call ahead and ask to confirm. Once you've got the green light, the process itself is simple.

