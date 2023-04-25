Home > Financial Analysis > Company & Industry Overviews Source: Getty Images Chuck E. Cheese Still Offers Unlimited Games and Rewards Chuck E. Cheese calls itself the ultimate family fun destination. Here's how to get unlimited games the next time you go to Chuck E. Cheese. By Anya Binx Apr. 25 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Chuck E. Cheese has been most recognized for its birthday party packages, questionable pizzas, animatronic band, and overwhelming sprawl of arcade-style gaming. The brand offers rewards programs and other incentives to its patrons. But one of its best deals includes unlimited games, which is an affordable way to keep kids entertained. Here's what to know about Chuck E. Cheese's unlimited games and rewards.

Chuck E. Cheese provides unlimited gaming with 'All You Can Play.'

Entertaining children can be expensive, especially considering how frequently their interests change. Sometimes, there's the challenge of limiting playtime or the want to keep playing. Chuck E. Cheese knows kids jump from one thing to another rather quickly, so their casino-like playground ensures there's plenty for kids to see and do during their visit.

When you use any other Chuck E. Cheese deals, you can pay $15 to purchase 30 minutes of unlimited play. Unlimited play is offered in 30, 45, 60, and 120-minute time slots. Prices vary depending on the location of your nearest Chuck E. Cheese, but it's fairly common you'll score a discount on playtime when taking advantage of certain deals.

If you don't want to cash out on more tokens during your trip to Chuck E. Cheese, the 'All You Can Play,' deal allows children to play as many games as they can in a set time frame. It's also a way to plan your time at Chuck E. Cheese while budgeting how much you'd like to spend there. 'All You Can Play' packages can be paused when it's time to take a break or get something to eat, so you won't risk losing out on the time you've paid for.

Chuck E. Cheese also offers a rewards program.

If you go to Chuck E. Cheese often and want to earn perks for your recurring visits, the company has a rewards program that will make your trips to the restaurant and arcade even more fulfilling — outside of keeping children happy and preoccupied. Download the Chuck E. Cheese app through the App Store or Google Play Store, create an account, and start earning points. With every dollar spent at a Chuck E. Cheese establishment, you can redeem 1 Reward Point.

Chuck E. Cheese Rewards Points can be cashed out in-house by an employee scanning your account's bar code. When you spend more, these points can save you some cash. Here's what you can earn: 50 Points: Choose from 2 Pepsi drinks, 15 Minutes of Play, 1 Order of Unicorn Churros, or 500 E-Tickets

100 Points: Choose from 30 Minutes of Play, One Personal 1-Topping Pizza, or 1,000 E-Tickets

200 Points: Choose from 60 Minutes of Play, One large 1-Topping Pizza, or 2,000 E-Tickets