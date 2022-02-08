These Mobile Apps and Games Pay Real Money, Reviewers Say

These Mobile Apps and Games Pay Real Money, Reviewers SayBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 8 2022, Published 5:35 a.m. ET
Some apps and games pay real money. Not enough money that you can quit your day job, of course, but enough to put a few extra bucks in your wallet. The apps below, for example, boast reviews from users who say they’ve been able to cash out on their winnings.
That said, there are plenty of online scams out there, so proceed with caution. As DoughRoller points out, it’s a red flag whenever a game makes you pay to play, and some apps may collect data you don’t want to share. As with any online endeavor, be sure to read the terms and conditions and the privacy policy so you can get your game on comfortably.
Mistplay
The developers of Mistplay say the app has been downloaded 10 million times since 2016 and has paid out more than $9 million in rewards. In the app, you play mobile games to earn rewards, and you can get weekly bonuses for keeping up your daily streak, the developers add.
“I've already cashed out $20,” one reviewer said. “You can cash out different amounts at any time you hit your goal. It’s a legit app, and like I said, it takes time. … You'll have a 48-hour waiting period to get your virtual Visa card, or however you'd like to receive your money. It hasn't let me down yet!”
Swagbucks
Swagbucks says its members have already made more than $450 million through taking paid surveys, mystery-shopping at grocery stores, watching videos, and even playing mobile games.
“I’ve been using Swagbucks for years now and love it!” one user wrote. “I’ve made thousands over the years for trying out new products, games, or services. Sometimes the offers don't automatically track, but customer service has always been so awesome for me and correct my missing SBs after I submit proof that I've completed an offer. I prefer Swagbucks over the many other sites out there!”
InboxDollars
Similar to Swagbucks, InboxDollars offers rewards for users who take surveys, complete offers, shop online, and play games. Users can cash out once they reach $50 in rewards, the developers say, adding that the platform has paid out more than $57 million since 2000.
“This is a really great app!” a reviewer raved. “It is real, with great offers, surveys, and games that truly pay out. When I say payouts, you are not going to get a full-time weekly salary. I ran into trouble twice with a refund that was due, contacted customer service, and within three days tops, I was reimbursed what I was owed.”
4Win Blackout Bingo
Billed as a “skill-free game” in which you can “win real rewards and huge prizes,” 4Win Blackout Bingo features Bingo (of course), as well as Blackjack, Yahtzee, and Solitaire.
“So far so good,” wrote one user. “I cashed out at $2 to test it and see if I would actually receive the reward. I got it in two days. I used the Amazon option, so [I’m] not sure [about] PayPal. It does mention that there is a fee with PayPal, so I might just stick with Amazon for now. I will continue playing since I enjoy all of the games.”