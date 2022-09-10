Most New Pokémon Cards Aren’t Worth Much, but Some Are Worth Hundreds

“Are modern Pokémon cards worth any money? Certainly. Will they hold their value? Probably not,” one says on Quora. “The reason most Pokémon cards now are worth a lot of money is from being in the standard rotation and being good.”

Another player says most cards aren’t valuable, and if they are, it’s because they’re rare or they’re sought-after, as in the case of a card “being used in a popular and/or tournament-winning deck,” which “the main reason why newer cards are going to be valuable.”