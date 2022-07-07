There Isn't Pokémon Stock, but You Can Trade It on the Public Market

On average, a set of Wall Street analysts label NTDOY as a buy, while others report a potential 404 percent upside. While that is likely a stretch, earnings growth could easily be on the horizon. At $53.87 per share, Nintendo stock is up 37.95 percent in the five years ending on July 7 and a full 322.51 percent since going public in 1998. Nintendo also performed a 10-for-1 stock split to lower the price of each share while proportionally increasing the number of outstanding shares.