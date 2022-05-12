How to Buy Nintendo Stock — Company Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split

On May 10, the Japanese gaming company announced its plans to have a 10-for-1 stock split later in 2022. One of the reasons was that retail investors can have more of an opportunity to invest. It has also been speculated that with disappointing sales and supply shortages in 2022, the stock split will help raise more capital to compensate. Apple and Tesla recently had their own stock splits, while Alphabet (Google) and Amazon plan to have their own stock splits later this year.