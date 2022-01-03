IRS Starts to Crack Down on Online Marketplaces—What About Facebook?

In January 2022, the new Form 1099-K rule is that all annual online transactions over $600 must be reported. Items that are sold for a profit will be taxable, while items that are sold for a loss won’t be taxable but still need to be reported. The previous 1099-K guidelines required that sellers with at least 200 transactions that totaled over $20,000 in sales must be reported. This will still apply to those filing 2022 tax returns. The new rules will apply to 2023 and future returns.