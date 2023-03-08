Save at Chuck E. Cheese With These Coupons and Hacks
- These are the best ways to save money at Chuck E. Cheese.
- 1. Look for extra Chuck E. Cheese coupons around holidays.
- 2. Use the 'All You Can Play' offer to save on play time for the kids.
- 3. Getting a meal at Chuck E. Cheese can save you on game time.
- 4. Birthday Stars get in free with 12 paid party guests.
- 5. There are pizza deals at Chuck E. Cheese on Tuesdays.
- 6. On Wednesday, you can save money on game play.
- 7. Look for carryout and delivery pizza deals online.
- 8. Military members and veterans get special Chuck E. Cheese coupons.
- 9. Chuck E. Cheese has kids' activity sheets to redeem for play points.
- 10. Use the Chuck E. Cheese app for more savings.
- 11. Other savings hacks include skipping the food, buying points in bulk, and following social media for more deals.
If you lived through the 1980s, you might remember Chuck E. Cheese, or even ShowBiz Pizza. Although kids' entertainment centers have changed over the years, you can still take the kids to a Chuck E. Cheese for a few hours of arcade games, pizza, and fun. As you might expect, it isn't cheap to bring a few children there for an afternoon. Check out these Chuck E. Cheese coupons and other money-saving hacks.
Of course, you should check the Chuck E. Cheese website and search online for other valuable coupons before you set out on a game-day adventure with the kiddos. There are also some other tips for saving money to try without sacrificing much of the excitement.
These are the best ways to save money at Chuck E. Cheese.
If there's an outing with young children in your future, especially if the weather's crummy, Chuck E. Cheese is an indoor place that's packed with activities for the family. Kids can play arcade-style games, eat pizza, and you can even book birthday parties there. Try to take advantage of whatever is free, and find coupons first.
1. Look for extra Chuck E. Cheese coupons around holidays.
First of all, you may be able to save the most money by finding coupons and deals around holidays. For example, Chuck E. Cheese had Halloween specials last fall, and other holidays may feature deals like discounts for dressing on theme.
2. Use the 'All You Can Play' offer to save on play time for the kids.
This spring, Chuck E. Cheese offers 30 minutes of free All You Can Play game time with purchase of 60 minutes. This is on weekdays only. Instead of paying per game like at other arcades, players get unlimited plays on an average of 70 games per location for a set amount of time.
3. Getting a meal at Chuck E. Cheese can save you on game time.
Purchase any of Value Deals 1–5 to score 10 percent off the cost of a games package during your visit. These food and drink combos add to your total cost, so saving on the entertainment is a nice bonus.
4. Birthday Stars get in free with 12 paid party guests.
Now through May 31, book and hold a party at Chuck E. Cheese with at least 12 paid guests to get the "Birthday Star" in for free. You must use the code "BDAYFREE" at checkout. The centers offer three tiers of birthday party packages and prices vary by location.
5. There are pizza deals at Chuck E. Cheese on Tuesdays.
Currently, there's a "Two for Tuesday" promotion at Chuck E. Cheese. Get two large 1-topping pizzas starting at $22 (some U.S. locations charge $25).
6. On Wednesday, you can save money on game play.
At participating Chuck E. Cheese locations, mention "All You Can Play Wednesday" when purchasing. For $17.99, get one hour of unlimited play, and in Canada it's $20.99.
7. Look for carryout and delivery pizza deals online.
If you want Chuck E. Cheese to do the cooking but don't need the game time, order directly from chuckecheese.com to get their best prices on pizzas to go.
8. Military members and veterans get special Chuck E. Cheese coupons.
Those who have served in the U.S. armed forces can enjoy specials on game play plus pizza at Chuck E. Cheese. Valid military ID or proof of service is required. (Be sure to check on Veterans Day for new deals for military members and veterans.)
9. Chuck E. Cheese has kids' activity sheets to redeem for play points.
Check online and download current kids' activity sheets that could be worth a reward. Chuck E. Cheese offers 10 free play points for completing items like calendars for behavior, reading, manners, and toothbrushing. Student and athlete awards are available too.
10. Use the Chuck E. Cheese app for more savings.
The Google Play Store and the Apple Store have the Chuck E. Cheese app which can save you money: earn 1 reward point for every dollar spent. Points can be redeemed in amounts of 50, 100, or 200 for game play time and food and drink deals.
11. Other savings hacks include skipping the food, buying points in bulk, and following social media for more deals.
As this blog points out, there are other ways to save. One obvious one is to forgo eating pizza at Chuck E. Cheese and just let everyone play. Other tips to try:
- Buy Play Pass points in bulk to save overall
- Try the weekday buffet
- Stay for the Chuck E. Cheese ticket toss
- Follow Chuck E. Cheese on social media for news of discounts