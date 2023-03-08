Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Getty Images Chuck E. Cheese offers arcade-style games and pizza parties for kids, but can be pricey. Save at Chuck E. Cheese With These Coupons and Hacks By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 8 2023, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

If you lived through the 1980s, you might remember Chuck E. Cheese, or even ShowBiz Pizza. Although kids' entertainment centers have changed over the years, you can still take the kids to a Chuck E. Cheese for a few hours of arcade games, pizza, and fun. As you might expect, it isn't cheap to bring a few children there for an afternoon. Check out these Chuck E. Cheese coupons and other money-saving hacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, you should check the Chuck E. Cheese website and search online for other valuable coupons before you set out on a game-day adventure with the kiddos. There are also some other tips for saving money to try without sacrificing much of the excitement.

Source: Chuck E Cheese Facebook Recognize this mouse? Chuck E. Cheese is the mascot for the entertainment centers.

These are the best ways to save money at Chuck E. Cheese.

If there's an outing with young children in your future, especially if the weather's crummy, Chuck E. Cheese is an indoor place that's packed with activities for the family. Kids can play arcade-style games, eat pizza, and you can even book birthday parties there. Try to take advantage of whatever is free, and find coupons first.

1. Look for extra Chuck E. Cheese coupons around holidays.

Source: Chuck E Cheese Facebook National Pizza Day and more official holidays often bring discounts to the entertainment center.

First of all, you may be able to save the most money by finding coupons and deals around holidays. For example, Chuck E. Cheese had Halloween specials last fall, and other holidays may feature deals like discounts for dressing on theme.

2. Use the 'All You Can Play' offer to save on play time for the kids.

Source: Chuck E. Cheese Facebook A child plays on a Chuck E. Cheese game.

This spring, Chuck E. Cheese offers 30 minutes of free All You Can Play game time with purchase of 60 minutes. This is on weekdays only. Instead of paying per game like at other arcades, players get unlimited plays on an average of 70 games per location for a set amount of time.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Getting a meal at Chuck E. Cheese can save you on game time.

Purchase any of Value Deals 1–5 to score 10 percent off the cost of a games package during your visit. These food and drink combos add to your total cost, so saving on the entertainment is a nice bonus.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. Birthday Stars get in free with 12 paid party guests.

Source: Chuck E. Cheese Facebook Children's birthday parties are often a hit at Chuck E. Cheese.

Now through May 31, book and hold a party at Chuck E. Cheese with at least 12 paid guests to get the "Birthday Star" in for free. You must use the code "BDAYFREE" at checkout. The centers offer three tiers of birthday party packages and prices vary by location.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. There are pizza deals at Chuck E. Cheese on Tuesdays.

Currently, there's a "Two for Tuesday" promotion at Chuck E. Cheese. Get two large 1-topping pizzas starting at $22 (some U.S. locations charge $25).

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

6. On Wednesday, you can save money on game play.

Source: Chuck E. Cheese Facebook Currently, this is a deal on Wednesdays, but the days to qualify may vary throughout the year.

At participating Chuck E. Cheese locations, mention "All You Can Play Wednesday" when purchasing. For $17.99, get one hour of unlimited play, and in Canada it's $20.99.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

7. Look for carryout and delivery pizza deals online.

Source: Chuck E. Cheese Facebook Get Chuck E. Cheese delivered or pick it up--just order online.

If you want Chuck E. Cheese to do the cooking but don't need the game time, order directly from chuckecheese.com to get their best prices on pizzas to go.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

8. Military members and veterans get special Chuck E. Cheese coupons.

Those who have served in the U.S. armed forces can enjoy specials on game play plus pizza at Chuck E. Cheese. Valid military ID or proof of service is required. (Be sure to check on Veterans Day for new deals for military members and veterans.)

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

9. Chuck E. Cheese has kids' activity sheets to redeem for play points.

Source: Chuck E. Cheese Facebook Here's a previous version of a chore calendar to motivate your kids.

Check online and download current kids' activity sheets that could be worth a reward. Chuck E. Cheese offers 10 free play points for completing items like calendars for behavior, reading, manners, and toothbrushing. Student and athlete awards are available too.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

10. Use the Chuck E. Cheese app for more savings.

The Google Play Store and the Apple Store have the Chuck E. Cheese app which can save you money: earn 1 reward point for every dollar spent. Points can be redeemed in amounts of 50, 100, or 200 for game play time and food and drink deals.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

11. Other savings hacks include skipping the food, buying points in bulk, and following social media for more deals.