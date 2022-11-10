Here Are Our Top Six Best Veterans Day Military Travel and Retail Discounts
Do you have a military veteran or active duty service member in your life? Instead of simply saying, "Thank you for your service," really show your gratitude by keeping them in the loop about the following Veterans Day military discounts on travel, retail items, and more!
We've done the digging and found the best deals and discounts. Keep reading for all the details.
Knott's Berry Farm
Active duty military members and veterans can receive discounted $19.99 tickets (not including taxes and fees) for themselves and up to five guests at Knott's Berry Farm until Nov. 17, 2022. The same discounted rate will apply from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15, 2022.
Westgate Resorts
1,000 military members, veterans, and Gold Star families will have the opportunity to stay in Orlando for free for a three-day, two-night vacation from Dec. 9–11. Eligible participants should register for the opportunity on the Westgate Resorts Mobile App.
The stay will be at the Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort in Orlando.
True REST Float Spa
Now here's a pretty neat deal for military veterans and active duty service members. All True REST Float Spa locations will be closed to the public on Veterans Day so veterans can enjoy one free 60-minute float session!
Eligible participants simply need to call their nearest True REST Float Spa location and mention that they are a service member to book an appointment. Just make sure to bring your military ID or your DD Form 214 to qualify for the session.
Kohl's
If you want to get your holiday shopping done early and you happen to be a veteran, take full advantage of Kohl's weekend-long 30 percent discount. Veterans, current military service members, and their immediate family members are eligible for the discount, which lasts from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.
Hertz
Need a rental car for your trip to the Westgate resort in Florida? Take advantage of the Hertz Rental Car special Veterans Day rate. Eligible car renters will get 20 percent off the base rate of a rental car as long as they book by Nov. 11.
And don't worry, you don't have to schedule a pickup time for Veterans Day — the discount is eligible for rental car pickups anytime from Nov. 11, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023.
Adidas
Been on the market for a new pair of shoes? Adidas has a pretty stellar Veterans Day military discount available online on the Adidas website. Veterans and active duty service members get 40 percent off sitewide until Nov. 12, 2022.
Great Clips
Now that you've got your new shoes, rental car, and vacation clothes ready for your Veterans Day trip, don't forget to stop by your local Great Clips for a free haircut. If you don't have time to stop on Veterans Day for your free haircut, you can stop by any Great Clips and get a free haircut card for a future visit.
Thank you to all our military veterans and active duty service members — Happy Veterans Day!