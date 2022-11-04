The Real ID Enforcement Deadline Is Approaching — Here's When You Need to Get One

If you don’t have a Real ID, there’s still time to get one. Each state differs on what documentation it requires you to bring to get your Real ID. According to the DHS, at minimum, you’ll need documentation that shows your:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security Number

Proof of address of principal residence (this can be a utility or phone bill)

Lawful status

Your birth certificate or passport can help verify your identity when you apply for your Real ID.