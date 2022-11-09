Should You Increase Your Credit Limit? Pros and Cons, Explained

If you’re leaning more toward requesting a credit limit increase rather than waiting for your lender to offer you one, you should be aware of the negative effects it can have. For instance, if you don’t think you’ll be able to keep your utilization at or below 30 percent with a larger credit access line, it may not be the right choice to make.

Remember, credit cards shouldn’t be relied on as a source of income nor should you spend more than you can afford to pay back.