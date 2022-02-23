How Much Credit Debt Is Too Much?

If someone pays a total of $500 in debt per month and earns $5,000 in monthly gross income, their DTI ratio would be 10 percent. Whereas a good DTI ratio is anything under 36 percent, it's possible to get approved for certain loans with ratios as high as 43 percent. Also, your DTI may not affect your credit score, but it’s important to keep it under 36 percent—anything higher can get you denied for loans, or you may have to pay higher interest rates.