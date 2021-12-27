How To Save Money and Pay Off Debt at the Same Time

Since paying off debt and saving are both important to building a strong financial foundation, it’s best to strike a balance that allows you to do both. See if you can increase your income so that you have more money to repay debt. You could get an extra job, start a side business, or invest to generate high returns quickly. Alternatively, you could reduce your spending to have more cash to pay off debt. You may also want to use tax refunds or bonuses to pay down debt.