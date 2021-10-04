Will the debt ceiling impact Social Security payments?

This year, the maximum Social Security benefit is $3,895 per month. There are two things you must do in order to earn the maximum Social Security benefit:

If you don't do either, you'll receive less than the maximum. Unfortunately, the majority of individuals fail to do both. This is due to the fact that the maximum taxable income each year is very high. For instance, employees pay Social Security tax on income up to $142,800 in 2021. With the median salary in the second quarter of 2021 being $51,480, you’d have to earn more than twice what the average American earns to receive the maximum benefit.