Who Borrowed From Social Security? U.S. Treasury Bonds, Explained

According to PolitiFact , a Social Security surplus has been building ever since former President Ronald Reagan, anticipating Baby Boomers reaching retirement, hiked payroll taxes in 1982. The U.S. Treasury is required by law to invest surplus Social Security funds in special Treasury bonds .

“A market rate of interest is paid to the trust funds on the bonds they hold, and when those bonds reach maturity or are needed to pay benefits, the Treasury redeems them,” the Social Security Administration’s press office explains.

The federal government can spend the proceeds from U.S. Treasury bonds on a multitude of uses, but it must pay the money back with interest, according to AARP.