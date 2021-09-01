What Happens When Social Security Runs Out?

If facing imminent trouble, the government would cut social security benefits (and presumably the taxes that fund it). This cut could amount to as much as 23 percent less for retirees, based on 2020 data.

While this isn't saying goodbye to social security benefits altogether, it's a big deal. Last year, half of elderly married couples relied on Social Security benefits for at least half of their income. Meanwhile, 70 percent of single elders were in the same boat.

Those metrics might have increased this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more adults ages 65 and older left the labor force in 2020 than in any year prior (the U.S. started tracking the data in 1948). That means retirees are leading the workforce dropout rate amid the pandemic. They might think that it isn't worth it to struggle in such a fickle environment. Instead, they're relying on retirement nest eggs and Social Security benefits, the latter of which might not be available beyond 2034 if Congress doesn't institute policy changes.