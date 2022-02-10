Stuck With Credit Card Debt? Here Are Some Solutions

Consolidate credit card debt with a personal loan

Taking out a loan can be extremely helpful for paying off some credit cards, especially those with a high APR (annual percentage rate). Nationally, the average APR is around 16 percent, but there are many personal loan issuers that offer percentage rates in the single digits. So, if you have a 20 percent APR on an overwhelming credit card debt, and a personal loan has a six percent rate, it could help to transfer your balance to the loan.