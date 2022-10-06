How to Build an Emergency Fund, Especially in a Rocky Economy

Before you figure out how much money should be in your emergency fund, you need to clarify how much money you need to live on. There are a few questions you can ask yourself to better get a vibe of what your safety net should look like:

How much money do you spend on necessities each month? This will inform the absolute bare minimum you need to pad your emergency fund with.

How much extra money do you spend on wants (not needs) each month? This can be a secondary savings goal so you can still live comfortably even if an emergency occurs.

Does your income vary month to month? If yes, you may want to increase your emergency fund savings. We’ll dig into how that will look below.

Is there a possibility that your job or industry will be at risk in a potential recession? If yes, that’s another instance you may want to inflate your emergency fund.