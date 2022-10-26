These Halloween Food Deals Are a Real Treat — Not a Trick
Every holiday is a chance for retailers to say thank you to customers by offering some kind of deal or discount. Halloween is just days away, and plenty of restaurants have devised fun promotions for the holiday.
Some of these restaurants are offering free or discounted items, while a few are simply seasonal products, only available for a limited time.
DoorDash Twitter Giveaway
Like ordering your food to be delivered on-demand? Share a favorite throwback Halloween memory on Twitter for a shot at a $50 DoorDash gift card. 1,000 of these prizes are offered in the U.S.
7-Eleven pizza deal
You need a loyalty membership to get the buy one, get one (BOGO) large pizza deal at 7-Eleven. If you have 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards, you can get the BOGO deal on October 31st. There’s also a weekend-long promotion with $5 large pizzas from October 28-30.
Blaze Pizza
Get a two-topping original dough 11-inch pizza, plus a fountain drink or dessert, for $10 at Blaze Pizza. This is good the entire month of October.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has a nice kids' deal.
On Monday, Oct. 31, customers who buy an adult entree can get a kids’ meal for just $0.99 at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Chuck E. Cheese has free gameplay and other goodies.
At Chuck E. Cheese, if you buy 60 minutes of gameplay, you get 30 minutes free (through Oct. 31). Plus, several treats for kids are offered, as well as costume contests on October 28–30. Check your location to verify events and specials.
Cheesecake Factory is serving up special flavors.
During the fall season, Pumpkin and Pumpkin Pecan are available cheesecake flavors at the Cheesecake Factory (this isn't a discount).
Chipotle is bringing back its “Boorito” promotion this year.
Chipotle offers a $6 entree for dine-in if you show up in costume and are a Chipotle Rewards member. This is valid from 3 p.m. to closing time on Oct. 31. There’s also a CashApp giveaway of $10,000 on Oct. 27.
McDonald's brought back "Boo Buckets" for 2022.
The coveted "Boo Buckets" have returned after a long hiatus. For a limited time, customers can get a Happy Meal with one of three Halloween bucket designs. They're popular, so get to McDonald's fast for your best chance at securing one.
Wendy's has Boo! Book coupon books and special deals on its app.
At Wendy's restaurants, buy a Boo! Book for $1 and receive five coupons for free Frosty treats. The program also supports programs like Wendy's Wonderful Kids, which helps foster children.
Wendy's also has deals each day from Oct. 27–31 on the app. The Halloween day special is a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase.
Krispy Kreme has a doughnut deal on Saturdays in October.
Every Saturday in October, buy any one dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme and get another dozen Glazed doughnuts for just $2. That's good in-store or online, and the chain also has several Halloween-themed flavors like Spooky Spider and Scaredy Cat.
Be sure to check your favorite local restaurants for their Halloween specials, too!