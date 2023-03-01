AMC Announces New Line of At-Home Popcorn Sold Exclusively at Walmart

AMC is making it easier for you to have the movie theater experience at home with a new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn available exclusively at Walmart.

Beginning on March 11, 2023, the day before the Academy Awards, the AMC Walmart-exclusive home popcorn products will start showing up on endcap displays in hundreds of Walmart locations.

Source: Getty Images

The AMC popcorn products feature the “authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn” and will be available in three flavors — Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted.

How much will AMC popcorn cost at Walmart?

The AMC microwave popcorn is expected to retail for $4.98 for a box of six packets, and the ready-to-eat popcorn will cost $3.98 for a 4.2 oz.–5.2 oz. bag.

In the theatre, you can get a refillable bucket of AMC popcorn for $20.99. If you bring the bucket back with you on other trips to an AMC theatre, you can refill it for just $5.29 plus tax.

In the weeks following the initial release, the AMC popcorn products will eventually be available in over 2,600 Walmart locations across the country and online at Walmart.com.

“Through our retail introduction of AMC Theatres microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, we continue to Make Movies Better, this time in the comfort of your own home," said Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, in a statement. “We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home.”

Source: Gett Images

Where does AMC get its popcorn from?

AMC’s Perfectly Popcorn sold in theatres is a blend of kernels from corn grown and harvested in Illinois, Nebraska, and Missouri, the AMC website states.

According to Groupon, AMC’s popcorn is ranked as the sixth-best movie theatre popcorn. AMC uses coconut oil in its popcorn, and customers can add their own buttery topping when they buy the popcorn in the theater, Groupon reports.

The new AMC microwave popcorn in the Extra Butter flavor comes with buttery topping packets, so consumers can replicate AMC’s theatre popcorn by adding more butter flavor.

What do consumers have to say about the AMC at-home popcorn?

It appears that fans are excited by AMC’s announcement of the new home popcorn line. A Feb. 25 tweet by Aron received 9,345 likes and 2,769 retweets.

Are you ready for it out there in Twitter-land? Here is the beautiful packaging of the 6 new real-movie-theatre-quality varieties of home AMC Perfectly Popcorn. The details of where and when YOU can buy it in stores will be announced this week. Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/MNwGCCLzMV — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) February 25, 2023

“Folks… this is the catalyst, the milestone and the result of what can be accomplished when good people align. Write it… history is being made!” tweeted @fixxxer1971.

“Adam we need more exotic flavors. I love popcorn but not basic. Let’s get some caramel, chocolate, some cheese, some with ranch idk make it up,” tweeted @Dansaggin1.