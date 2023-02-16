Chipotle Is Launching a New Restaurant With a Familiar Concept – What's on the Menu?

Popular restaurant chain Chipotle has been feeling the heat from burrito lovers around the nation over their price hikes and occasionally smaller portions. But the chain of fast-casual restaurants is attempting to redeem itself with fans of its food (and infamous guacamole) with a new restaurant — Farmesa Fresh Eatery.

The company will hold a soft opening at an exclusive location in February 2023 and will debut a limited menu (until it officially opens next month). Want to know more about Chipotle's new California-inspired restaurant and the items featured on its menu? Keep reading for all the details!

Where will Chiptole launch its new spinoff restaurant, Farmesa?

Chipotle will open its first Farmesa location in Santa Monica, Calif. at Third Street Promenade. The location will be situated in the middle of a widely recognized pedestrian mall that's home to several other eateries, stores, and boutiques. The concept is opening under a testing phase — a soft opening and will offer a shortened menu and limited hours. Chipotle will officially open Farmesa with a broader menu and extended hours in March 2023.

Farmesa’s concept centers around “real, fresh ingredients” including “delicious proteins, greens, grains, and vegetables that are inspired by Chipotle’s Food with Integrity standards,” according to a company press release.

What does Chiptole’s new restaurant menu look like?

Farmesa’s menu is curated by award-winning Chef Nate Appleman. He’ll also serve as the Director of Culinary Innovation at Farmesa. Between the mid and late 2000s, Appleman oversaw menu innovations for Chipotle, which involved analyzing the menu, eliminating dishes, and price items accordingly.

Farmesa will feature a variety of bowls on its menu that start at $11.95 and reach as high as $16.95. Customers will initially be able to choose the bowl size they want, which will include a protein, a choice of green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and the option for toppings.

Once the full menu rolls out, it will include additional items such as the Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak and Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon. Some of the enticing sides it will also offer in the near future include Sprouted Cauliflower, Whipped Potatoes, Sweet Potato Chips, and Golden Beets.

Chipotle says that all of the items included on Farmesa’s menu will be 100 percent Certified Organic and Non-GMO. Its lineup of all-natural beverages will be supplied by Tractor Beverage Co., and will also offer still and sparkling water.

Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s chairman and CEO, says that one of the objectives the company has set for Farmesa is “to create or invest in emerging culinary spaces and restaurant concepts that fit within Chipotle's food with integrity mission and make fresh food daily.” The company partnered with Kitchen United Mix to help bring the concept to life.

How to order food from Farmesa?