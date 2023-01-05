DoorDash Upgrades Its Services — Will Now Return USPS, FedEx, and UPS Packages for You

As convenient as DoorDash’s Package Pickup service may sound, it does have a few limitations. As of now, DoorDash will only allow customers to request a pickup for online returns, not personal outgoing mail (bummer). Also, your packages should weigh no more than 30 pounds each and be worth less than $100 (individually).

If you need to mail out multiple packages, they should all be going to the same courier because your Dasher will only make one stop.