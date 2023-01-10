Want Free Chipotle for a Year? Here’s How to Enter
How would you like to win free burritos for a year? Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle is offering “free Chipotle for a year” to 3,100 lucky winners of a giveaway to promote their new “Freepotle” rewards program.
The new “Freepotle” promotion will give up to 10 free food drops to Chipotle Reward members throughout 2023. The free food drops could be free guacamole, Queso Blanco, beverages, chips, or double protein, the company said in a press release.
How to win free Chipotle for a year.
But if you really love Chipotle, you have the chance to win free food from the restaurant for the whole year through the Chipotle Rewards program. The first step in winning free Chipotle is to sign up for the restaurant’s Rewards program if you aren’t already enrolled.
Once enrolled in the Chipotle Rewards program, there are several ways for you to enter to win free food for a year. You can enter the contest by making a minimum $5 purchase at a Chipotle restaurant or on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca.
If your purchase is made in the restaurant, you need to make sure to scan your Chipotle Rewards member ID at check out to be entered to win. Digital orders will be automatically entered.
Purchases must be made between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15 to be eligible. Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can enter once daily over the seven-day contest period. Chipotle will award 3,100 “free Chipotle For a Year” prizes to represent the chain’s 3,100-plus locations. It is the most “free Chipotle for a year” prizes the restaurant has given out in its history.
Win free Chipotle for a year through TikTok and Instagram.
Another way you can win free Chipotle for a year is through the “Freepotle” Prize Wheel on TikTok Live and Instagram Live. Each day between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, two winners will be chosen from fans that watch Chipotle’s live social media broadcasts and comment “Freepotle.” Commenters will be given a chance to spin the wheel to win until one from each platform spins and lands on the silver burrito, which indicates free Chipotle for a year.
Chipotle has a history of thanking its Rewards members with special promotions. In October 2022, the company gave away about $25,000 to reward members in a Cash App giveaway. Last July, the company celebrated National Avocado Day by awarding free cryptocurrency to those who played its “Buy The Dip” interactive game.
There are other perks to joining Chipotle Rewards.
Chipotle is offering other perks for its over 30 million Rewards members. For example, for every $1 Chipotle Rewards members spend in the restaurant, online, or on the app, they can earn 10 points which can be redeemed for free guac, double protein, complimentary beverages, or Chipotle swag.
New Chipotle Rewards members who enroll between Jan. 9 and March 6 will get a free side or topping of guacamole dropped into their account.