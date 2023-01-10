Want Free Chipotle for a Year? Here’s How to Enter

Another way you can win free Chipotle for a year is through the “Freepotle” Prize Wheel on TikTok Live and Instagram Live. Each day between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, two winners will be chosen from fans that watch Chipotle’s live social media broadcasts and comment “Freepotle.” Commenters will be given a chance to spin the wheel to win until one from each platform spins and lands on the silver burrito, which indicates free Chipotle for a year.