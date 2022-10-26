If You Want Free Food, Check Out These Restaurant Reward Apps
Not many people would give up an offer to get free food, especially in this day and age when the cost of everything has skyrocketed. There are several restaurant chains that will give you free food just for downloading their rewards app and being a loyal customer.
Some restaurants will even offer you free food on your birthday.
If you enjoy eating out at certain restaurants, check and see if they have apps. Many times, a restaurant's app includes a rewards program. Keep reading to learn all about some of the top apps that offer free food.
Certain restaurant apps offer free food — here are a few national restaurant chains that have mobile apps you can use to earn free food.
Buffalo Wild Wings
By downloading the Buffalo Wild Wings app and joining its Blazin’ Rewards program, you can start earning points for every order you place. For every $10 you spend, BW3 will give you 100 points. Once you accumulate points, you can use them to get free food. And BW3 gives you six free wings during your birthday month.
California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen will give you a free small plate when you download its CPK Rewards app and register. As a rewards member, you’ll also get a free dessert on your birthday. For every $1 you spend at California Pizza Kitchen, you’ll earn one point. Once you receive 75 points, you’re eligible for a $5 reward.
Chipotle
You’ll get free chips and guacamole just for downloading the Chipotle app and signing up for its rewards program. On your birthday, you’ll also get free chips and guac, as well as $5 off your purchase. The Chipotle Rewards program gives you 10 points for every $1 you spend, and you can redeem those points for free food and merchandise.
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
When you sign up for Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards program, you can earn a free 8-inch sandwich after your first order online or with the mobile app. You’ll also get a free sandwich on your birthday and on other occasions throughout the year, such as National Sandwich Day.
Dunkin’ Donuts
With the Dunkin’ Rewards app, members earn 10 points for every $1 they spend on qualifying purchases, and they can use those points to get free food and drinks. For example, 250 points will get you a free donut, and 800 points will get you a complimentary breakfast sandwich. Rewards members can also take advantage of exclusive offers that may include free food.
Panera
Panera gives members of its MyPanera club a freebie every month. The free item can be a free bagel, cookie, or coffee. You’ll also get a free treat for your birthday. New members who sign up for the MyPanera Loyalty Program and download the app will receive one free pastry, bagel, or sweet with a purchase.
Earlier in 2022, Panera also started the Unlimited Sip Club. Members can get unlimited free refills all month long. At $10.99 per month, although the club membership isn't free, it's a really good deal if you frequent Panera often, enjoy cold beverages, and want to save some money.
Red Robin
At Red Robin, members of its reward program earn a free menu item after their 10th order in-store, online, or on the mobile app. Rewards members also receive $20 toward their purchase after they visit Red Robin five times within the first five weeks of being a reward member. And you also get a free burger on your birthday.