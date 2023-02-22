Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Misfits Market Facebook Grocery Store Prices Got You Down? Misfits Market Might Help By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 22 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

With skyrocketing prices at the grocery store, consumers are looking for ways to cut costs on the foods they need to feed their families. One option is to buy “imperfect” food from delivery services like Misfits Market, Imperfect Foods, or Hungry Harvest.

Misfits Market sells “ugly” foods that would otherwise be thrown out at a discount. It offers everything from produce to snacks and even olive oil. The products it sells are either not attractive enough to grace the produce departments of most grocery stores, have out-of-date labeling, or are close to their “sell-by” date. Misfits Market claims to save shoppers up to 40 percent off grocery store prices. Is Misfits Market worth it? Keep reading to find out!

Is Misfits Market worth it?

Whether or not Misfits Market is worth it depends on your expectations. If you want to find specific items, the service might not be a good fit for you. The items available on Misfits Market change often, so the likelihood of buying the same thing twice through the service is small.

However, if you’re more flexible with your grocery shopping, it may be worth it to try out Misfits Market. Signing up is free, and you only pay for the items you buy, plus shipping. There is a minimum order of $30.

How does Misfits Market work?

Once you sign up for Misfits Market, the system gives you a proposed delivery day of the week. You get a three-day window to shop on the site for your items. Misfits Market will notify you via email when your shopping window opens. If you add nothing to your shopping cart or don’t have enough for the minimum order, your order is automatically skipped.

You don’t have to buy groceries with Misfits Market every week. You can skip or pause your grocery plan anytime.

How does Misfits Market shipping work?

Misfits Market charges a flat shipping fee of $6.99 on orders. However, some shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $70, depending on if they live in an eligible zip code.

What’s cheaper, Imperfect Foods or Misfits Market?

Misfits Market’s biggest competitor in the “ugly” food market used to be Imperfect Foods. Both companies have similar missions to eliminate food waste and sell cosmetically flawed produce and overstocked items at a discount. In September 2022, the two companies joined forces. Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods will still operate as separate companies but now have the same shipping costs and minimum order requirements.