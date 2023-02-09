Market Realist
Home > Personal Finance > Budgeting
Stanley drinkware
Source: Stanley Facebook

Don't Miss These Stanley Drinkware Discounts in 2023

Danielle Letenyei - Author
By

Feb. 9 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

For outdoor enthusiasts across the world, Stanley brand water bottles, tumblers, coolers, and cookware is what they choose to take on their adventures. Stanley’s all-steel insulated drinkware is so durable you can drop it while you’re rock climbing and pick it up intact when you are done.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Stanley drinkware was first invented in 1913 by William Stanley Jr. and was initially used by World War II fighter pilots and deep-sea explorers. Today, Stanley drinkware is used by many people as a way to keep cold drinks cold and help warm drinks stay warm.

stanley cup
Source: Stanley Facebook
Article continues below advertisement

What discounts can you get on Stanley cups?

Stanley-brand drinkware can cost anywhere from $20 to over $50. But you can get a deal with several discounts offered. Here are 21 Stanley cup discount codes for 2023. You can use these codes when you check out at Stanley1913.com.

  1. 10 percent off, expires Feb. 14 - WELCOMEJAN10

  2. 20 percent off, expires Feb. 14 - JOIN20

  3. 50 percent off your entire purchase on Stanley’s website. expires March 10 - HAVI50

  4. 20 percent off your order, expires March 9 - KMD20

  5. 20 percent off, expires April 17 - MATCHSTICK20

  6. 20 percent off for military members, nurses, and teachers. Expires April 14 - Verification needed for code.

  7. 30 percent off Stanley1913 Clearance - No code needed

  8. 10 percent off, expires April 24 - SMS10

  9. 20 percent off, expires May 3 - DANIAUSTIN

  10. Get $10 off your next order over $40 when you refer a friend. Expires July 7 - Code provided upon friend referral.

  11. 10 percent discount on purchase - WELCOMECA10

  12. 20 percent off sitewide - TARA20

  13. Get 20 percent off everything - KAILEE20

  14. 25 percent off your next purchase - SITE25

  15. 20 percent off drinkware, food storage and more - SUMMER21

  16. Up to 30 percent savings at Stanely1913.com - DISCOUNT21

  17. 20 percent off your cart total - RETAIL20

  18. 20 percent off sitewide - DEALSPOTR20

  19. 20 percent off - SPRING21

  20. Up to 10 percent off sitewide - SAFEOPT10

  21. 21 percent off purchases - BOTTLE21

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
stanley
Source: Stanley Facebook

How do I use Stanley discount codes?

When using a discount code on the Stanley1913.com website, you can only use one discount code at a time. Before you complete your purchase, make sure that your discount code has been applied.

Some products may be excluded for the discounts and discounts don't apply to sale items, clearance items, taxes, and shipping costs. You can't combine the discount codes with other offers.

Advertisement
More from Market Realist

Vegans Can Shop on a Budget — Here’s a Cheap Vegan Grocery List to Prove It

You Could Win Up to $20 a Day Playing Amazon’s Spin the Wheel Game — Here's How to Play

GovDeals.com Has Some Great Items and Prices But Is the Marketplace Legit?

Latest Budgeting News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.