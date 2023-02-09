Home > Personal Finance > Budgeting Source: Stanley Facebook Don't Miss These Stanley Drinkware Discounts in 2023 By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 9 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

For outdoor enthusiasts across the world, Stanley brand water bottles, tumblers, coolers, and cookware is what they choose to take on their adventures. Stanley’s all-steel insulated drinkware is so durable you can drop it while you’re rock climbing and pick it up intact when you are done.

Stanley drinkware was first invented in 1913 by William Stanley Jr. and was initially used by World War II fighter pilots and deep-sea explorers. Today, Stanley drinkware is used by many people as a way to keep cold drinks cold and help warm drinks stay warm.

What discounts can you get on Stanley cups?

Stanley-brand drinkware can cost anywhere from $20 to over $50. But you can get a deal with several discounts offered. Here are 21 Stanley cup discount codes for 2023. You can use these codes when you check out at Stanley1913.com.

10 percent off, expires Feb. 14 - WELCOMEJAN10 20 percent off, expires Feb. 14 - JOIN20 50 percent off your entire purchase on Stanley’s website. expires March 10 - HAVI50 20 percent off your order, expires March 9 - KMD20 20 percent off, expires April 17 - MATCHSTICK20 20 percent off for military members, nurses, and teachers. Expires April 14 - Verification needed for code. 30 percent off Stanley1913 Clearance - No code needed 10 percent off, expires April 24 - SMS10 20 percent off, expires May 3 - DANIAUSTIN Get $10 off your next order over $40 when you refer a friend. Expires July 7 - Code provided upon friend referral. 10 percent discount on purchase - WELCOMECA10 20 percent off sitewide - TARA20 Get 20 percent off everything - KAILEE20 25 percent off your next purchase - SITE25 20 percent off drinkware, food storage and more - SUMMER21 Up to 30 percent savings at Stanely1913.com - DISCOUNT21 20 percent off your cart total - RETAIL20 20 percent off sitewide - DEALSPOTR20 20 percent off - SPRING21 Up to 10 percent off sitewide - SAFEOPT10 21 percent off purchases - BOTTLE21

How do I use Stanley discount codes?

When using a discount code on the Stanley1913.com website, you can only use one discount code at a time. Before you complete your purchase, make sure that your discount code has been applied.