You Could Win Up to $20 a Day Playing Amazon’s Spin the Wheel Game — Here's How to Play
As if Amazon’s early Black Friday deals weren’t enough to get you in the holiday shopping spirit, the e-commerce giant is now giving you ample chances to win some extra spending money just in time for major sales. Amazon’s spin the wheel game, officially titled Spin & Win, began on Nov. 21, 2022, and will run through Nov. 28.
With inflation still kicking away, it’s safe to assume most people could benefit from receiving a few extra dollars to go toward their holiday shopping. So, without further ado, here’s a look at how you can play Amazon’s spin the wheel game and the types of prizes being offered.
How do you play Amazon’s spin the wheel game?
If you’re 18 years of age or older and have the Amazon app, you should be able to play Spin & Win. Although Amazon’s rules stipulate that you must be invited to participate by Amazon, a simple “spin and win” search within the Amazon app should bring you to the spin wheel where you’ll be given the chance to win up to $20 a day.
In order to play Amazon’s spin wheel game, all you need to do is click the “spin” button. You could win $5, $10, or $20, or if your luck is running short on the day you play, you could land on “Better luck next time.” Amazon will be giving away a total of $8,500 daily so there's plenty of room to win a few bucks.
During the promotion period, Amazon says it will be handing out 5,000 $5 credits that can only be used on the company’s app. It will also give out 2,500 $10 credits each day and 1,000 $20 credits. If you win, you will have seven days to claim and redeem your credit in the Amazon app. Pretty simple, right?
Can you play Amazon’s Spin & Win game more than once?
Yes, Amazon’s Spin & Win game can be played once each day during the promotion period. That means if you start playing on Nov. 23, you’ll have five chances to win some free money from Amazon.
It’s also worth noting that each time you play, you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 prize for that day. Should you win one of the $500 prizes Amazon is giving away during its Spin & Win promotion period, Amazon says it will notify you via email and in the app within three days. You will have seven days to claim your prize within the app and 30 days to redeem the $500 credit.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to play Spin & Win?
Good news, if you have the Amazon app downloaded and have an active account, you can play Spin & Win. Fortunately, you don't need to have an active Amazon Prime membership to play the spin the wheel game but if you want to become an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial before purchasing a membership.
Also, no purchase of any kind is required for you to participate in the Amazon spin wheel game so go get to spinning for some free money.