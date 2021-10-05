Amazon Early Black Friday Deals: Why They’re Starting So Early

With summer officially over, the fall season is here and the holiday season is coming shortly. While the holidays are usually when consumer spending increases drastically, certain retailers are getting a headstart. Amazon is one retailer that has already revealed early Black Friday deals .

The Amazon marketplace has expanded rapidly, with consumer spending on its platform higher than years before. It even has sections on its website where it advertises small businesses, allowing people to connect with brands that may not be as popular as the global brands we know today.

Why Amazon is launching Black Friday Deals so early

Even though Black Friday is more than a month away from now, Amazon has announced deals for the holiday season, and has some available currently. It's one of the many retail companies that are encouraging consumers to make their holiday purchases earlier than normal.

The reasoning is that it’s widely expected that there will be shipping delays and items going out of stock sooner than normal. On top of that, many of these retailers have employee shortages and are struggling to hire people.

Supply issues are common and they tend to be resolved easily. However, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to supply chains, creating shortages of materials, resources, lending, hiring, and even certain securities and assets.

Amazon, a leader in enticing employees, announced in Sep. 2021 that it planned on hiring 125,000 workers. It even raised its minimum wage from $15 to $18 per hour and offers warehouse jobs that can exceed $22.50 per hour.