Amazon Early Black Friday Deals: Why They’re Starting So Early

Amazon Early Black Friday Deals: Why They’re Starting So EarlyBy Ade Hennis
Oct. 5 2021, Published 5:57 a.m. ET
With summer officially over, the fall season is here and the holiday season is coming shortly. While the holidays are usually when consumer spending increases drastically, certain retailers are getting a headstart. Amazon is one retailer that has already revealed early Black Friday deals.
The Amazon marketplace has expanded rapidly, with consumer spending on its platform higher than years before. It even has sections on its website where it advertises small businesses, allowing people to connect with brands that may not be as popular as the global brands we know today.
Why Amazon is launching Black Friday Deals so early
Even though Black Friday is more than a month away from now, Amazon has announced deals for the holiday season, and has some available currently. It's one of the many retail companies that are encouraging consumers to make their holiday purchases earlier than normal.
The reasoning is that it’s widely expected that there will be shipping delays and items going out of stock sooner than normal. On top of that, many of these retailers have employee shortages and are struggling to hire people.
Supply issues are common and they tend to be resolved easily. However, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to supply chains, creating shortages of materials, resources, lending, hiring, and even certain securities and assets.
Amazon, a leader in enticing employees, announced in Sep. 2021 that it planned on hiring 125,000 workers. It even raised its minimum wage from $15 to $18 per hour and offers warehouse jobs that can exceed $22.50 per hour.
How do the early Black Friday deals work?
Amazon says that along with its current early deals, it will be offering discounts on certain items in Oct. through Nov. 2021. It has gift guides on its website, allowing consumers to get a better idea of what items they’re interested in, what’s on sale, and what could be on sale in the future. There will be items labeled with holiday discounts, and deals will be automatically applied.
What early Black Friday deals does Amazon currently offer?
The global marketplace is offering deals on items from well-known brands such as Apple, Sony, Bose, Hasbro, KitchenAid, L’Oreal Paris, Shark, and more. The items include apparel, home entertainment systems and decor, toys and learning tools, electronics, beauty products, and Amazon-brand products.
Toys
- Save up to 50 percent on STEM toys and kits from brands including National Geographic, Osmo, and Thames & Kosmos.
- Brands such as Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh are up to 30 percent off.
- There are Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels items that are up to 30 percent off.
Apparel
- You can save up to 30 percent on Tommy Hilfiger men’s and women’s apparel.
- Certain women's watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, and Swarovski are up to 50 percent off.
- Consumers can save up to 40 percent on Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear in various age groups.
Electronics
- You can save up to 30 percent on certain Samsung earbuds, and some Sony and Beats headphones are discounted.
- There are up to 20 percent discounts on Acer desktops, monitors, laptops, and more. Select Chromebooks are up to 21 percent off.
- You can save up to 20 percent on select TVs from brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony.