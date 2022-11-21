Looking for a Christmas Tree? Check Out These Black Friday Deals

So, if you’ve decided to skip the hassle of having a real tree and want to get a fake fir, now is a good time to buy one. Many retailers are offering Black Friday deals on artificial Christmas trees. Whether you’re looking for a tree that’s plain, pre-lit, flocked, full, thin, short, tall, or tabletop size, retailers like Walmart, Michaels, Wayfair, Target, and Amazon have many options for you to choose from. With many of these deals, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score big on holiday trees to decorate your home.