Market Realist
Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer > Wal-Mart Stores Inc
People leaving a Walmart store
Source: Getty Images

Does Walmart Still Offer Layaway? Retailer Made a Bold Move in 2021

Danielle Letenyei - Author
By

Oct. 7 2022, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

As the temperatures start to fall and the leaves on the trees change colors, American consumers begin to make a plan for their holiday shopping. Many people on social media outlets like Twitter are wondering whether big box retailer Walmart will be offering layaway again.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Walmart still offer the traditional layaway program? Keep reading to find out all of the details.

What happened to Walmart layaway? Is it still an option?

walmart layaway program
Source: Getty Images

The answer is no. Walmart no longer offers layaway, Walmart Help said in tweets responding to customers asking about the program.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are no longer offering layaway at our stores, except for select jewelry items at select stores. Affirm is an installment payment program that we offer for customers who want to buy now and pay later,” tweeted Walmart Help to a question asked by @mustand_mami.

Walmart decided to ditch its layaway program in 2021.

Walmart made a bold move by getting rid of its layaway program just before the 2021 holiday season. Instead, it encouraged customers to use its buy now, pay later financing option offered through its partnership with the company Affirm.

Article continues below advertisement

Affirm and other ‘buy now, pay later’ companies, like Afterpay and Klarna, enable customers to purchase items immediately and then pay for them over a period of three to 24 months. The benefit of this payment method is that you get the item immediately, without waiting until it’s paid off, like with layaway. The downside is that you may be charged interest on your purchases.

Article continues below advertisement

Affirm charges interest on financing.

Affirm charges an interest rate of 10 percent–30 percent, depending on a customer's credit history. However, it's currently offering 0 percent financing on select items, according to the Walmart website.

Say you purchase a TV for $150 using Affirm financing. Your payments would be about $13.92 per month for 12 months with an APR of 20 percent. So, if you were to finance your purchase, you’d be paying about $17 more in interest for the TV.

Article continues below advertisement
walmart shopping
Source: Getty Images

The bigger the purchase, the more you’ll pay in interest through Affirm. For example, a $250 purchase may cost you $23.19 per month over 12 months at a 20-percent interest rate. That means you’ll be paying $28 more to finance your purchase rather than pay for it outright.

Article continues below advertisement

The BNPL market has boomed in the last few years.

The use of BNPL programs like Affirm has grown considerably within the last few years. According to a September report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the number of BNPL loans in the U.S. increased by 970 percent from 2019 to 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel the growth of BNPL companies, with consumers shopping online while they were stuck at home. A 2022 survey by the website DebtHamer.org found that about 45 percent of consumers have signed up for at least one BNPL program.

The main reason survey participants said they signed up for the BNPL plan is that they couldn’t afford to pay for what they bought without the payment plan.

Article continues below advertisement

However, of those who’ve signed up for a BNPL plan, 22 percent regret the decision, the survey found.

“‘Buy now’ is fun. ‘Pay later’ is much less fun,” Jon Hilston, an economics professor at Eastern Florida State College, told DebtHammer.org.

Advertisement

Latest Wal-Mart Stores Inc News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.