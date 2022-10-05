Sezzle or Afterpay? The Reviews Are In and There's a Clear Winner

Software review platform G2 shows Sezzle (4.8 out of 5 stars) has a higher rating than Afterpay (4.2 out of 5 stars) thanks to categories like ease of use, quality of support, loyalty management, and more. That makes Sezzle a fan favorite, but don’t count on it staying that way forever. After all, the BNPL market is quickly evolving. Just look at Apple Pay Later, which launched in September and added yet another competitor to the market.