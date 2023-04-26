Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Auntie Anne's Facebook Save Some Dough With These National Pretzel Day Deals These National Pretzel Day deals are only available on April 26. Check out where you can find deals and freebies on your favorite pretzels. By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 26 2023, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

The pretzel has long been a favorite for snack lovers, and varieties can be salty or sweet. A great food industry holiday, National Pretzel Day, falls on April 26. You'll want to check out your local pretzel makers for the best freebies near you. You just might score a great discount with these National Pretzel Day deals.

If you have an Auntie Anne's near you, that will be one of the best deals on National Pretzel Day. But check over this list of other possibilities to see where you could get delicious soft or crunchy pretzels for less.

1. Auntie Anne's has one of the best National Pretzel Day deals.

Source: Auntie Anne's FB

Auntie Anne's is one of the best-known pretzel makers, and for National Pretzel Day, they're giving away free pretzels. You must be a Pretzel Perks member to get a free original or cinnamon pretzel with no purchase required. Any dips will come with an extra charge. NJ.com says that you can add a drink or dip to your free pretzel order to receive a surprise offer in the rewards app to use within 14 days.

According to Retail Me Not, Auntie Anne's Rewards members can also get free delivery on any order of $12 or more, only on April 26. Order from the Rewards app or online to take advantage of this deal that lets you skip heading to the mall or your local Auntie Anne's.

2. Flipz is offering a deal through Instacart.

Source: Flipz Facebook

Between April 26 and May 9, customers ordering through Instacart can get free Flipz chocolate-coated pretzels. This is valid while supplies last and only on certain Flipz products.

3. Wetzel's Pretzels has free pretzels for National Pretzel Day.

Source: Wetzel's Pretzels Facebook

Wetzel's Pretzels is offering free pretzels after 3 p.m. on National Pretzel Day. The pretzel chain was founded in 1994 in California and has grown to include over 340 fresh bakery locations across the U.S. and even worldwide. Remember to ask for your free original pretzel after 3 p.m. on April 26.

4. Philly Pretzel Factory has National Pretzel Day freebies.

Source: Philly Pretzel Factory Facebook

If you're lucky enough to live near a Philly Pretzel Factory, you might want to rush over to get your free pretzel. They're available all day on April 26, and no purchase is required. The pretzel company also has locations in select Walmart stores. The giveaway applies in those locations too, but transportation and entertainment venues are excluded from the deal.

5. Save more dough with Milwaukee Pretzel Company.

Source: Milwaukee Pretzel Company Facebook

You can stay home to enjoy this dough-saving deal: Milwaukee Pretzel Company delivers right to your door in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha counties in Wisconsin. Save 25 percent off your order on April 26 by simply using promo code NPD25 at checkout. Plus, any order placed on April 26 is automatically entered to win one of 15 "Golden Pretzels" that get you free pretzels for a full year.

6. Pretzelmaker has National Pretzel Day deals as well.

Pretzelmaker is offering a free order of Small Pretzel Bites on Wednesday, April 26. This offer is only available in stores and at participating locations. It's also limited to either salted or unsalted versions.

7. Sheetz customers can get a free pretzel with the Sheetz app.