Details on Instacart’s Exclusive Membership Program, Instacart+
Although Instacart has been around for years (it was founded in 2012), it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic hit that it became widely recognized and popular. Instacart is an app that provides grocery delivery and pickup services and partners with more than 300 retailers around the U.S.
While Instacart doesn’t require a membership, you’ll need one if you want to gain access to the perks its exclusive program, Instacart+ offers. So, what is Instacart+ and how can it benefit consumers?
The company claims its Instacart+ membership allows shoppers to save an average of $7 per order.
If you’ve grown accustomed to shopping on the Instacart app and having your groceries and household items delivered to your door, you’ll want to know more about Instacart’s newest membership program, Instacart+. Although the program isn’t exactly new, the name of it is.
Instacart began introducing its latest membership program, which was previously known as Instacart Express, in mid-June via email and through app notifications. To become an Instacart+ member, you’ll either need to select a plan, which can be billed monthly ($9.99 per month) or yearly ($99 annually).
If you choose to purchase the annual Instacart+ membership, which is equivalent to $8.25 per month, you’ll also receive a free year of Grubhub+. Instacart is also offering customers the opportunity to try Instacart for free.
What benefits does the Instacart+ membership offer?
Once you become an Instacart+ member, you’ll gain access to the following benefits:
- $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $35
- Receive 5 percent credit back on eligible pickup orders (excludes the purchase of alcohol)
- Lower service fees on all orders — service fees cover a wide array of operating costs including shopper operations, insurance, background checks, and more, according to Instacart
- Instacart says shoppers save an average of $7 per order
- You can cancel your membership at any time
- Unlimited free delivery
- Share your benefits with one member of your household
Some things you shouldn’t expect to receive as a result of becoming an Instacart+ member include:
- Having your order delivered faster
- Gaining access to earlier time slots than other customers
Chase cardholders can join Instacart+ for free, for up to 12 months.
Instacart is offering even better deals for eligible Chase credit card holders who sign up for Instacart+. According to the company’s website, if you have an active Sapphire Reserve® or J.P. Morgan Reserve® and sign up for the Instacart+ membership using your card, you’ll be able to access the program at no cost to you, for 12 months.
Those who have a Sapphire® or Sapphire Preferred® Chase credit card and sign up with their card will receive a free 6-month Instacart+ membership. And if you have an active Freedom®, Freedom Flex℠, Freedom Unlimited®, Freedom® Student, Slate®, or Slate Edge℠ card, Instacart will give you a 3-month Instacart+ membership for free.
Is it more expensive to order groceries and other household goods through Instacart?
Instacart pricing is typically higher than what you’d find in the grocery store. And if you aren't an Instacart+ member, you’ll incur a $3.99 (or higher) delivery fee, a 5 percent (or higher) service fee, and will be expected to tip the person who completes your shopping.
Although you’ll pay more for your groceries and household goods when you order them through Instacart (with all fees factored in), you have to consider the gas and time you’re saving. Also, it’s extremely convenient to have your groceries delivered right to your door.