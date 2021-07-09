Facebook's Fidji Simo Takes the Reins as Instacart's CEO

Although not a lot is known about new Instacart CEO Fidji Simo’s net worth, her salary might be over $537,000, which is the highest salary paid for Instacart executives, according to Comparably .

Instacart founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta announced on July 8 that he was handing the reins to Simo, who has been on the company’s board of directors since January.

“I believe that with Fidji at the helm we'll be in an even stronger position to seize the incredible opportunity in front of us," Mehta said in a statement. Mehta will continue as the executive chairman of the board.

The new position brings Simo’s role at Facebook to an end after almost a decade. She has worked for the social media company since 2012. As vice president and head of the Facebook app, Simo oversaw the development of the News Feed, Stories, Groups, Video, Marketplace, News, Dating, and more. She was also instrumental in Facebook’s monetization strategy and advertising business.

“I'm excited to work with the talented teams at Instacart, as well as our retail partners, to reimagine the future of grocery, and create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together," said Simo in a statement.

Who is Fidji Sumo?

A native of France, Simo received a master’s of management degree from HEC Paris business school. She spent the last year of her master’s program at the UCLA Anderson School of Business.

Article continues below advertisement

Around the same time, Simo was finishing up her degree and she went to work at eBay. As strategy manager, she provided strategic recommendations to eBay’s C-level executives on brand positioning, competition, and mergers and acquisitions. She also helped build the company’s local commerce and classified advertising initiatives.

Simo first joined Facebook as part of the company’s product marketing team, where she led the launch of advertising in the app’s News Feed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fidji Simo LinkedIn

“I still remember my first day at Facebook. I already knew that it would be a wild ride, but did not expect that it would turn into the adventure of a lifetime, and would allow me to realize my American dream,” Simo wrote on LinkedIn.

Article continues below advertisement

Simo grew through the ranks at Facebook until she was appointed head of the Facebook app in March 2019. She was with the company when it went public in 2012.

Simo said in a LinkedIn statement that she only considered leaving Facebook if she got the opportunity to “be part of building an epic company again.” That opportunity came with Instacart.

Article continues below advertisement