TrueBlue Is JetBlue's New Rewards Program — Check Out the Perks JetBlue's new rewards program TrueBlue offers expanded levels and more ways to earn perks from the airline. Here's what we know about the program. By Kathryn Underwood May 11 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Travelers who enjoy flying on JetBlue will be able to access perks and benefits easier with the new TrueBlue Loyalty Program. The airline announced JetBlue's new rewards program on May 10, 2023, in a press release. The new loyalty program will offer more opportunities for members to earn points and get benefits.

The new JetBlue rewards program will collaborate with its travel sites Paisly.com and JetBlue Vacations. It will offer ways to earn points not only through airline ticket purchases, but for booking things like car rentals and travel experiences. Different perks are available as well, and JetBlue says that members can build their Mosaic in their own way.

What are the changes in JetBlue's new loyalty program?

The new program for loyalty members, TrueBlue, says it offers more value thanks to "the introduction of tiles, Perks You Pick, expanded levels of Mosaic, and more ways to earn perks and status than ever before." Christopher Buckner, the vice president of loyalty and partnerships, said, “The new TrueBlue redefines what it means to be a loyalty program by offering new and exciting perks to more customers, as well as providing more ways to attain perks and status.”

The TrueBlue program is designed to enable travelers who don't fly very frequently to still enjoy certain perks. Members accumulate "tiles" to add to their Mosaic, which they can exchange for rewards such as a free inflight beverage or early boarding. The new program allows members to unlock perks starting at 10 tiles.

How do members earn Mosaic tiles with TrueBlue?

JetBlue says that for every $100 they spend in qualifying purchases on JetBlue, JetBlue Vacations, Paisly by JetBlue, JetBlue extras, and American Airlines flights. If you spend $1,000 on JetBlue credit cards, you also receive one tile. Perks You Pick allows members to start using rewards after they've accumulated at least 10 tiles. All eligible purchases from the start of 2023 count toward tiles.

The individual Perks You Pick are redeemable for 10 tiles apiece: Early boarding

Priority security

Free alcoholic drink

JetBlue Vacations bonus (double point bonus on a vacation package)

5,000 point bonus on TrueBlue This allows less-frequent travelers to enjoy rewards. Once members have 50 tiles, they unlock Mosaic 1 status and get all of the above "Perks You Pick."

Once a TrueBlue member reaches Mosaic status with 50 points, they unlock other benefits including: Two free checked bags

Beer, wine, and liquor

More space at check-in

Same-day switches

Mosaic Boarding

Priority security

Dedicated check-in

Dedicated support line

Heathrow Express Upgrade

Here's what members can get at other levels of Mosaic points: 100 tiles = More space at booking (up to 7 inches)

150 tiles = move to Mint (luxury suites on flights)

250 tiles = move to Mint again and BLADE airport helicopter transfers

What benefits did TrueBlue already offer to members?

Recent NerdWallet analysis puts TrueBlue points at a value of about 1.5 cents each. That isn't an exact value, and members can get more out of their TrueBlue rewards points by using the system wisely. Members earn points on flights based on flight price, the class of fare, and where you book the flight (using JetBlue.com or the JetBlue app earns points).

Buying add-ons like "Even More Space" or flying with a pet earn extra TrueBlue points as well. JetBlue doesn't have blackout dates, points do not expire, and members can pool points with family members or friends.

The JetBlue credit card earns you six points per dollar spent on JetBlue purchases as well as two points per dollar on restaurants and grocery stores and one point per dollar on everything else.

The other benefits of JetBlue TrueBlue membership include: Extra points on purchases at many IHG properties

Points for the TrueBlue dining program

3 points per dollar when accessing Amazon through JetBlue website in-flight

Points on car rentals, deals on Avis and Budget cars There are a number of ways to redeem your TrueBlue points, including for flights. Hawaiian Airlines offers especially good deals on flights booked with points.