Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Facebook Google Flights Check Out These Google Flights Tips for the Best Deals By Kate Zubritsky Mar. 16 2023, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

Cluttered phones with hundreds of apps can be overwhelming, especially if your travel folder is full of discount flight apps like Hopper, SkyScanner, and Dollar Flight Club.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

So, you set alerts for upcoming summer trips and spend your time hopping from one app to the next to compare deals and hoping to score the best price possible. Surely, there has to be an easier way! Enter Google Flights — your one-stop-shop for cheap flights. Keep reading for our Google Flights tips and tricks.

What is Google Flights?

Google Flights is an online flight booking search engine developed by Google that allows users to search for flights from different airlines, compare ticket prices, and find ideal travel options. Google Flights displays real-time price fluctuations, fare trends, and calendar view. While it doesn’t sell tickets, it automatically redirects users to the airline site to complete the booking.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Check out the top 10 Google Flight tips and tricks.

Searching for a way to save money on your next trip? Skip the apps, discount flight sites, and online travel agencies and give Google Flights a try. Check out a few of our favorite Google Flights tips.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

1. Search multiple airports for the cheapest route

Search multiple airports by adding up to seven departure and destination airport codes to find out which locations give you the cheapest flights.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Use the Explore Map to locate the cheapest places

If you want to take a trip and your dates are flexible, you can put in departure airports and leave the destination empty. Pick a few random dates and click Search. You’ll be shown a map highlighting the cheapest destinations for those dates, but if your dates are flexible, you can also click into the date field and select Flexile Dates and choose the length of your potential stay.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Search multiple dates

After adding your departure and arrival cities, look at the dates on the right side of the search box and click on the calendar icon to see prices for the month. Lower prices will be shown in green.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. Check the price info box

Google Flights features an info box that will pop up to let you know whether or not you’re getting a good deal, but it doesn’t give you insight into when it might be a better time to book.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. Use Google Flights date grid

Source: Google Flight

Use the date grid’s color-coded chart to see the cheapest dates to fly based on departure and return dates. You can also switch the view to a price graph and tailor it based on how many days you want to stay.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

6. Track your prices

Google Flights has a tool that lets you track flight prices, so once you’re set, you’ll receive an email alerting you to a price increase or decrease.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

7. Share your results

Source: Getty Images

Use the Share button — which is located above the Total Price — to share your itinerary before you book the flight. You can either email the itinerary to yourself or share it with someone else.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

8. Check out the Explore Destinations button

Check out the Explore Destinations button located on the Google Flights homepage to find some travel destination inspiration. You can explore using place, date, and price. The Explore Destinations tool is most helpful when you want to take a trip, have an idea of when you can travel, but not quite sure where to go.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

9. Search for your favorite airlines

Whether you only fly Southwest, have your points with Star Alliance, or swear by United, you can narrow down your results based on your favorite airlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

10. Watch your carbon footprint