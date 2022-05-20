Here's the Best Time to Book Your Summer Flights: Expert Travel Advice

In a report published on May 3, the airfare-tracking app Hopper noted that airfare for a domestic round trip this summer is averaging $383, which is an increase of 34 percent above the 2019 level.

“If you're planning to get out there and travel this summer, planning ahead is one of the best ways to get a great deal,” Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper, told Yahoo! Finance. “Start monitoring prices early so that you'll be notified proactively when prices start to rise or if it's the right time to book.”