Traveler Demand and Jet Fuel Prices Have Taken Off — hen ill Airfares Descend?

There doesn't seem to be much relief in sight. Hayley Berg, an economist for the airfare-tracking app Hopper, told Forbes last month that summer airfares were still rising due to increased demand, costly jet fuel, and staff shortages at airlines.

“Prices are on the rise overall this summer, so you should use a price monitoring app like Hopper to start tracking fares now so you can buy at the right time,” Berg said. “In general, you’ll want to book summer trips by the first week of May.”