U.S. East Coast Faces a Diesel Shortage, Prices Hit Record Highs

Gas and diesel are refined from crude oil and higher crude oil prices eventually lead to a rise in gas and diesel prices as well. Apart from crude oil prices, the crack margin also impacts gas and diesel prices. The diesel crack margin is at record highs. While spot gas prices are slightly off their 2022 highs, diesel is running at record highs and hit a new record high of $5.473 per gallon on May 5, according to the American Automobile Association. Is there a diesel shortage in the U.S. as is reflected in record crack margins and prices?