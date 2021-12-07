American Airlines President Robert Isom to Succeed Doug Parker as CEO

Robert Isom’s career is flying to new heights at American Airlines. In 2022, Isom will succeed Doug Parker as the CEO of American Airlines Group Inc. and its 95-year-old airline.

On Dec. 7, American Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL) announced the news. Isom and Parker discussed the transition in a video message. According to the announcement, Parker will step down from the CEO post on March 31, 2022, but will continue on as chairman of the board.